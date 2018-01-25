 Federal Government Orders Security Agencies To Monitor Social Media Posts Of Prominent Nigerians | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal Government Orders Security Agencies To Monitor Social Media Posts Of Prominent Nigerians

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The FG has directed security agencies to tackle the propagation of hate speech, especially through social media. The order was given at a security meeting presided over by Pres. Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja. Mansur Dan Ali, minister of defence, had described the trend of hate speech on social media as worrisome. “Relevant […]

The post Federal Government Orders Security Agencies To Monitor Social Media Posts Of Prominent Nigerians appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.