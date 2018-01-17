 Federal Polytechnic Ede 2017/2018 Academic Calendar Published. | Nigeria Today
Federal Polytechnic Ede 2017/2018 Academic Calendar Published.

This is to inform students of the Federal Polytechnic Ede that the management has published the institution’s academic calendar for the 2017/2018 academic session. The details of the academic calendar is contained on the polytechnic’s website through the link below; https://www.federalpolyede.edu.ng/filetoU/2017_2018_ACADEMIC_ To See Related Post Click Here  Note: We now post daily scholarships for Nigeria …

