 Federal Polytechnic Ede Freshers Registration Details Out 2017/2018. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal Polytechnic Ede Freshers Registration Details Out 2017/2018.

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform all newly admitted students of the  Federal Polytechnic, Ede that the management has released the registration procedures for the 2017/2018 academic session. All freshers are expected to check their names on the Polytechnic Portal and thereafter follow the registration procedure below ; i. Click on check admission status on the Home page left …

The post Federal Polytechnic Ede Freshers Registration Details Out 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.