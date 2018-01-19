 Federal regulators file fraud charges against three bitcoin operators | Nigeria Today
Federal regulators file fraud charges against three bitcoin operators

Posted on Jan 19, 2018

Following an already rough month for bitcoin, three U.S. virtual currency operators have been charged with fraud by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the first such actions since bitcoin futures trading was authorized in December.

