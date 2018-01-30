Federal roads

• Govt should fund Lagos-Ibadan road and 2nd Niger Bridge to accelerate devt

Minister of Works, Power, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has asked the Senate to provide full funding for rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan highway, instead of urging the Federal Government to seek private funding that may not be readily available. Currently, work is suspended on West Africa’s busiest road that connects Lagos ports to all regions of the country, because the National Assembly has slashed allocation for the project and failed to approve government’s request for needed virement.

Neglect of the road has been on-and-off since 1999 when former President Olusegun Obasanjo chose to mend cracks on it, instead of rehabilitating and extending it to meet demand for increase in population of road users that had quadrupled since the highway was built. This neglect lasted until 2013, when during preparation for 2015 presidential election former President Goodluck Jonathan apologised to the people of the Southwest for the failure of his government to fix the road.

In consonance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s election campaign to focus on infrastructure, N40billion was voted in 2016 for rehabilitation of the 127-kilometre road by two contractors; Julius Berger and RCC. Unfortunately, only N28 billion was released out of which N13 billion was to pay debt owed contractors. In 2017, the Federal Government voted N31.5 billion for the project. But the National Assembly reduced this to N10billion, a far cry from what was needed to pay what was owed to contractors. For the past one year, no substantial work has been done on the road while many lives had been lost because of the sorry state of the road used to transport 300,000 passengers daily and about 70% of haulage into and out of Lagos to other parts of the country.

To say the least, it is baffling that in 2018, the Senate is still temporising on fixing the highway that connects Nigeria’s commercial and cultural capital to the rest of the country and to Niger Republic. Shouldn’t it have been apparent to the lawmakers that the Lagos-Ibadan highway is not a Southwest road? Lagos-Ibadan is a road for users from all regions of the country, bringing cattle and other farm produce from the north to Lagos and carrying petroleum products and other goods to the north and other regions. It is a no brainer that infrastructure is about facilitation of economic and social links rather than compensation for political favours.

Universally, infrastructure is seen for what it is: an economic intervention in a country’s life. There is no good reason for the National Assembly to continue to frustrate right policies designed to unify the country and improve its economy. Such acts are essentially capable of sabotaging the country’s progress, more so at a time that Nigeria is at the initial stage of a long overdue economic diversification. In the same manner, the lawmakers ought to know that there is no reason to delay funds for construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge.

We urge the Senate to provide full funding required to make Lagos-Ibadan highway the economic asset it is supposed to be. Further delay will lead to higher cost of fixing the road, just as failure to rehabilitate the road 20 years ago had increased the cost phenomenally today. To continue delay of work on the road is to deliberately subject citizens to avoidable death, hardship, and waste of scarce resources. A country that is sincerely looking for foreign investment should not keep its most important road in a state that can scare investors. Senators who are asking for increase in their own budget allocation ought not to frustrate allocation of funds for a project that is bound to make movement of persons and goods easier and safer.

President Buhari’s recent promise that revenue from excess crude account “will be deployed to infrastructure projects like roads, rail, and power, for the good of our people, and for the development of the country” could not have come at a better time. We implore the Senate to take advantage of the president’s pledge by providing full funding for the Lagos-Ibadan Road and the 2nd Niger Bridge, two crucial engines for economic and social development. The sooner contractors return to site, the better for the country’s economy and safety of citizens.

