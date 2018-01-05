Federal University Ndufu-Alike 2017/2018 B.A (Religion) School Fees Schedule Out.

This is to inform all B.A (Religion) students of Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI) that thr management has published the approved school fees schedule for B.A (Religion) Programme students for the 2017/2018 academic session. The details of the school fees schedule is contained below; FUNAI B.A (RELIGION) School Fees Schedule 2017/18 Acceptance fee – #15,000 …

The post Federal University Ndufu-Alike 2017/2018 B.A (Religion) School Fees Schedule Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

