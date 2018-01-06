 Federer, Bencic lead Switzerland to third Hopman Cup title | Nigeria Today
Federer, Bencic lead Switzerland to third Hopman Cup title

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Sports

Switzerland won their third Hopman Cup title on Saturday as Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber 4-3(4) 4-2 in the deciding mixed doubles. It was Federer’s second Hopman Cup triumph after victory in 2001 alongside then world number one Martina Hingis. “She (Hingis) had a great career and to […]

The post Federer, Bencic lead Switzerland to third Hopman Cup title appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

