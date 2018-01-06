Federer, Bencic lead Switzerland to third Hopman Cup title
Switzerland won their third Hopman Cup title on Saturday as Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber 4-3(4) 4-2 in the deciding mixed doubles. It was Federer’s second Hopman Cup triumph after victory in 2001 alongside then world number one Martina Hingis. “She (Hingis) had a great career and to […]
Comments
