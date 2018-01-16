 Federer breezes through opener in Melbourne | Nigeria Today
Federer breezes through opener in Melbourne

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Defending champion Roger Federer got quickly into his majestic stride with a straight-sets win over Slovenian Aljaz Bedene, in his opening match at the Australian Open on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Swiss turned the evening clash on Rod Laver Arena into an exhibition as he breezed past Bedene with consummate ease 6-3 6-4 6-3. A single […]

