Female fan customises Davido’s photo on her ATM card (Photo)

Posted on Jan 14, 2018

A die hard fan of Nigeria pop star, Davido has showed of her new ATM card which she customized the singer’s picture in. The Fia crooner who wasso exicted took to Snapchat to share a photo of the card.

