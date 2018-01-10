Female Farmer Stoned Fulani Herder to Death

One of the Fulani Herdsmen, Muhammed Haruna , has reportedly died from wounds he suffered from female Farmer who stoned him. This happened in Delta State. It was reported that Haruna and his other Fulani herder drove into the woman’s farm in upper Agbarho area of Ughelli part of Delta State.

It was gathered that the farmer and the herders go into an argument which led to stones throwing.

During the stone throwing, the 15-year – old Muhammed was hit by one of the stones and collapsed. He was pronounced dead on arrival when rushed to the hospital.

Security sources revealed to our reporter that the atmosphere of the area is tensed. Security officers have launched a manhunt for the fleeing owner of the farm .

One of the sources in the region said , ““ When the owner of the farm , a lady , accosted the herdsmen while they grazed on her farm with their herds , a verbal confrontation ensued .

“ This led to the throwing of stones at the herdsmen by the locals in the area , including the woman. The herdsmen attempted fleeing , but one of them was hit and he collapsed . ”

The state Police Public Relations Officer , Andrew Aniamaka , affirmed the occurrence when reached saying that the woman has been declared wanted.

Aniamaka included that the issue was being explored by the state charge , including that anybody discovered liable would be rebuffed in accordance with the law.

