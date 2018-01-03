 Female pop star arrested in Egypt over suggestive music video – The Times | Nigeria Today
Female pop star arrested in Egypt over suggestive music video – The Times

Female pop star arrested in Egypt over suggestive music video
Egypt has arrested and detained a pop star over a suggestive music video, the second singer in a month to be jailed for “debauchery” in the increasingly conservative country. Leila Amer has been held for four days accused of “incitement to immorality
