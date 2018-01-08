Femi Fani Kayode reveals why Buhari abandoned Samuel Ortom’s cry for help

Reacting to Benue State Governor’s comment about the president abandoning Benue state despite the cry for help on Fulani Herdsmen killings, Femi Fani Kayode revealed that Fulani Herdsmen are more important than Benue State after which he asked Samuel Ortom what he was expecting from the President.

Former Minister of Aviation said fulani Herdsmen are Buhari’s people and there is nothing the president can do about it.

It could be recalled the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom declared that the president has abandoned him and his state to Fulani Herdsmen without proffering a solution. Samuel said the Federal Government has been ignoring the State’s call for assistance.

Although, he believed that the President ca help with the situation but the people around Buhari are the one frustrating his communication with the president for selfish reasons. He is also scared because his people now take laws into their own hands which will be distratous if not attended to.

In response to the cry for Help, Femi asked what Samuel was expecting from the president. He said Fulani Herdsmen are more important to the President than Benue State. He called Fulani Herdsmen Buhari’s footsoldiers.

He added that they are the Kith and Kin of the President.

Femi tweeted : “Gov. Ortom of Benue state says Buhari has “abandoned” the people of his state.

What did he expect? The Fulani terrorists that are killing his people are Buhari’s kith and kin and footsoldiers. He is their Life Patron.

They are far more important to him than Benue state!”

