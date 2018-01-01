Festival to be included in calendar, says minister – The Nation Newspaper
Festival to be included in calendar, says minister
Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed said yesterday that the Ijakadi Festival in Offa, Kwara State will be included in the National Festival Calendar this year. The Minister stated this at the grand finale of the 2017 celebration of …
'Ijakadi Festival' to be included in National Festival Calendar – Lai Mohammed
