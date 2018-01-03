FFK Jokes With Presidency: Buhari Sacks & Replaces His Spokes Person, Femi Adesina With Dele Giwa

Is Chief Femi Fani-Kayode biting more than he can chew? I don’t know but all I know is criticism is good for democracy. The former aviation minister jokes about president Buhari’s administration again following the appointment of dead persons in chairmanship positions. Chief Kayode (SAN) tweeted; According to a reliable source from the presidency, president Muhammadu Buhari have sack his spokes person, Femi Adesina and replaced him with late Dele Giwa.. See his post below…



