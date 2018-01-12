FFK & Reno Omokri Reacts To Fulani Herdsmen Massacre & President Buhari – See Tweets

The polity is still hitting up and all Nigerian citizens, both home and abroad are raining courses of Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari over the killings his kinsmen “Fulani Herdsmen” perpetuated in Benue State and the subsequent mass burial given to them yesterday.

Twitter is buzzling and people can’t even believe that this kind of massacre in going on in Nigeria and the so called presidency is indifferent about it and has shown less care and insensitive attitude towards the cubing of this mayhem.

The hashtag #BenueMourns is already trending on Twitter and people are coursing Mr. President right left and center. You can read what people are saying on Twitter here….

Meanwhile, Fomer Minister for Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode and former Presidential Aide to GEJ, Reno Omokri has taken turns to condemn President Buhari and his Draconian leadership style regarding the way he handled and is handling the Fulani Herdsmen massacre in Benue State.

Femi Fani-Kayode via his Twitter handle said;

Reno Omokri tweeted as follows;