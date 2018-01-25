FG approves 3 new police area commands for Oyo State

The Federal Government has approved three new area commands for the Nigeria Police in Oyo State to complement the existing ones and boost security network. Mr Abiodun Odude, the State Commissioner of Police, made the disclosure during a courtesy call on Gov. Abiola Ajimobi on Thursday in Ibadan.

