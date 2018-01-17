FG approves tertiary military hospital for Sokoto

GOVERNOR Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has commended the Nigerian Army for the establishment of a tertiary military hospital in Sokoto that will serve as centre of excellence for diseases of military importance. A statement issued on Tuesday in Sokoto by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the hospital, the first of its kind in the country, […]

