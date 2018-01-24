FG begins border drills to check rising insecurity

The Nigerian Government has ordered the immediate commencement of drills along border communities to check the present indiscriminate arms smuggling and other cross-border crimes.

The Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Muhammad Babandede, made this known at the service headquarters in Abuja, during the decoration of newly-promoted officers.

Babandede said the decision to undertake border drills was informed by the discovery that many suspected smugglers of small arms and light weapons, as well as drug peddlers, who use illegal entry points, often infiltrate the communities.

He, therefore, insisted that the need for “community patrolling” had become more compelling. For a seamless drill, the Immigration chief said the military will be communicated accordingly.

The immigration boss spoke against the backdrop of the startling revelation that an estimated 350 million illegal firearms were in the country.

” In the next few weeks, ,we are going to do border drill. The minister has approved, and we will inform our colleagues in the military that our patrol has changed.

“We will no longer do our patrols on the streets where we wait for vehicles to pass. We will also do our patrol based on community patrolling. We will no longer neglect people who live along the border .

“We will work with the communities along the borders because we were aware a lot of borders you know have crises in Libya, a lot of people passed through our borders on noticed to join the communities along the border.

“We will work with the communities to make sure we introduce the community based patrol”, Babandede said.

Meanwhile, the NIS has appealed to the Federal Government, to provide up-to-date equipment for efficient manning of 5,000 kilometres borders.

Babandede, argued that technology-based policing of borders, was the panacea for porous border control.

“We will continue to do better so that we can make Nigeria safer because a safe border is a safe country .

“We have done a lot but we have spoken to the government there is need to do a lot of investment in our national borders”

I am sure you will agree with me that the president have given us a lot of support for patrol vehicles. We need a lot of support in terms of technology because we cannot patrol with our kegs , we cant patrol with our heads. We need modern technology to do this .”

Stella Enenche, Abuja

The post FG begins border drills to check rising insecurity appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

