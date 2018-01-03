FG considers stopping Nigerian companies from getting satellite services abroad – TheCable
TheCable
FG considers stopping Nigerian companies from getting satellite services abroad
TheCable
Adebayo Shittu, minister of communications, says the current administration might push for a legislation that would make all Nigerian companies patronise the country's satellite once it is completed. The minister made this statement on Wednesday while …
