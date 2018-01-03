FG Delegation departs for Libya to evacuate more Nigerians

The Federal Government’s special delegation, led by Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama on Wednesday departed Abuja for Tripoli, the Libyan Capital to evacuate Nigerians trapped in that country. The Head, Press and Public Relations of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr Josiah Emerole, made this known in a statement in Abuja. Emerole explained that the delegation was led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

