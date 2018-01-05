FG Establishes Reception Centre In P/Harcourt For Libya Returnees

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Friday, says a reception center has been established in Port Harcourt for 5,037 Nigerians being evacuated from Libya. Onyeama said on his Twitter [email protected] that the returnees would be formally received and profiled at the centre before being transported to their various states of origin. He added that the […]

The post FG Establishes Reception Centre In P/Harcourt For Libya Returnees appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

