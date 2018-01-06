 FG has created 8million blue collar jobs – Ngige | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG has created 8million blue collar jobs – Ngige

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige says the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has created over eight million jobs in less than three years. Ngige said the jobs were mostly blue collar jobs, which he said was the main hub in employment generation today. He said farming, carpentry, bricklaying, tiling and many others […]

FG has created 8million blue collar jobs – Ngige

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.