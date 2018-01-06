FG has created 8million blue collar jobs – Ngige
Minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige says the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has created over eight million jobs in less than three years. Ngige said the jobs were mostly blue collar jobs, which he said was the main hub in employment generation today. He said farming, carpentry, bricklaying, tiling and many others […]
