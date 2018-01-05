 FG May Increase Petrol Pump Price To N180 – Kachikwu | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG May Increase Petrol Pump Price To N180 – Kachikwu

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu has disclosed that the present N145 per litre petrol pump price has become unsustainable. He hinted that the pump price may be jacked up to as much as N180 per litre. Making a presentation before a joint committee on Petroleum (Downstream) of the National Assembly on […]

The post FG May Increase Petrol Pump Price To N180 – Kachikwu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.