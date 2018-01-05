FG Must Disarm Fulani Herdsmen To Prevent War – Group
An umbrella body of all self determination groups in Nigeria, G9, has urged the Federal Government to disarm Fulani herdsmen wreaking havoc on innocent Nigerians across the country or risk another civil war. In the latest incident involving gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, no fewer than 50 villagers were killed in Benue State on […]
