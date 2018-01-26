FG, Niger open talks on joint minerals mining – The Punch
FG, Niger open talks on joint minerals mining
The Federal Government has opened talks with the Nigerien government for joint exploitation of some mineral deposits along the borders shared by both countries. The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this at the …
