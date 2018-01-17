 FG pays N11bn to YouWiN! Awardees | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG pays N11bn to YouWiN! Awardees

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

FEDERAL Government has disbursed the total sum of N10, 995, 391, 260 billion to the beneficiaries of the third edition of the YouWiN! programme from 2015 to date, out of which N8, 396, 905,038 billion was disbursed by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun disclosed this while releasing the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.