FG pays N11bn to YouWiN! Awardees

FEDERAL Government has disbursed the total sum of N10, 995, 391, 260 billion to the beneficiaries of the third edition of the YouWiN! programme from 2015 to date, out of which N8, 396, 905,038 billion was disbursed by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun disclosed this while releasing the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

