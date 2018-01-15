FG Pays Salary Arrears of 267 MDAs – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
FG Pays Salary Arrears of 267 MDAs
Naija247news
Nigeria's Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun speaks at a news conference in Lagos, Nigeria, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye. The AGF has revealed that the Federal Government has released the sum of N35 billion to fulfill its promise to settle the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!