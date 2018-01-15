 FG releases N35bn for salary arrears of 267 MDAs | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG releases N35bn for salary arrears of 267 MDAs

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Mr Idris Ahmed, the Accountant General of the Federation, AGF has revealed that the Federal Government has released the sum of N35 billion to fulfill its promise to settle the backlog of promotion arrears owed to Federal Civil Servants across the Federation covering years 2011 -2016 and over N30 billion is being spent on verified MDAS. Mr. Idris disclosed this recently, after receiving a briefing from the Chairman of the Committee on the Verification of  civil servants who are entitled to Promotion Arrears , Mr.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.