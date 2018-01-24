 FG replies Obasanjo’s Letter & lists President Buhari’s Successes | Nigeria Today
FG replies Obasanjo’s Letter & lists President Buhari’s Successes

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has replied an open letter written by former president Olusegun Obasanjo advising President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek reelection in 2019, Punch reports. Obasanjo, grading the performance of the Buhari-administration, said while credit must be given to Buhari on strides made in fighting corruption and insurgency, there are other areas where he has failed, including […]

The post FG replies Obasanjo’s Letter & lists President Buhari’s Successes appeared first on BellaNaija.

