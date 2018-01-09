 FG resorts to mini grid to resolve power problems | Nigeria Today
FG resorts to mini grid to resolve power problems

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

MINISTER of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has assured that the efforts of federal government to explore mini grid option in solving the electricity problem in the country will provide a lasting solution. He stated this in his remarks during the 23rd monthly power sector operators meeting held in Lafia, Nasarawa State yesterday. According […]

