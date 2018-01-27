FG restates commitment to quality education

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday restated Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing tertiary education in the country. Buhari made the pledge in a message to the opening of the permanent site of Federal University, Dutsinma in Katsina State. He said that the government would continue to make tertiary education more accessible to Nigerians. Buhari, who was […]

