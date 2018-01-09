 FG restores gas supply to 6 GenCos – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG restores gas supply to 6 GenCos – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

FG restores gas supply to 6 GenCos
Daily Trust
The federal government said it has repaired and restored the western gas pipeline that supplies about six power Generation Companies (GenCos) producing about 3,100 megawatts (MW), that was burnt six days ago. The Minister of Power, Works and Housing
FG: We Have 2000MW of Idle Electricity for Industries, Manufacturers in NigeriaTHISDAY Newspapers
Nasarawa to be connected to national gridWorldStage
Buhari's Administration Is Slow But Will Surely Deliver – FasholaIndependent Newspapers Limited
CHANNELS TELEVISION
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.