FG restores gas supply to 6 GenCos
Daily Trust
FG restores gas supply to 6 GenCos
Daily Trust
The federal government said it has repaired and restored the western gas pipeline that supplies about six power Generation Companies (GenCos) producing about 3,100 megawatts (MW), that was burnt six days ago. The Minister of Power, Works and Housing …
