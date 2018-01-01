 FG saves N30bn from MDAs’ payroll audit – The Punch | Nigeria Today
FG saves N30bn from MDAs' payroll audit – The Punch

FG saves N30bn from MDAs' payroll audit
The Federal Government has said it has saved a total of N30bn through an audit of its 181 Ministries, Departments and Agencies conducted by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit. The development was contained in a report on the achievements
