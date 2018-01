FG should tackle rice smuggling in 2018 — Owoeye – The Punch

FG should tackle rice smuggling in 2018 — Owoeye

The Punch

An agribusiness expert who is the Managing Director, Elephant Group Plc, Mr. Tunji Owoeye, tells TOBI AWORINDE that despite the recent milestones recorded in the agriculture sector, the Federal Government should do more to increase food security in the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest