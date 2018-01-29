 FG, states to earn $361bn from Lekki deep sea port – ICRC – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
FG, states to earn $361bn from Lekki deep sea port – ICRC – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 29, 2018

FG, states to earn $361bn from Lekki deep sea port – ICRC
Daily Trust
The Federal Government and the 36 states are expected to earn about 361 billion dollars as revenue when operation begins at the Lekki deep sea port in Lagos. Lekki Port, a multi-purpose, Deep Sea Port at the heart of the Lagos Free Trade Zone, Lekki
