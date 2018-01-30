FG Still Owns Us N170.6b Fuel Subsidy Debt – NNPC
The federal government is still indebted to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the tune of N170.6 billion outstanding subsidy payments due to the Corporation from January 2006 to December, 2015. The Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru disclosed this while speaking at the ongoing Investigative hearing by the Senate Downstream […]
The post FG Still Owns Us N170.6b Fuel Subsidy Debt – NNPC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!