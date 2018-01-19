FG Sues Pioneer APC Scribe, Brother Over Refusal To Declare Assets

Alhaji Musa Tijani has been charged to court by the Federal Government. Alhaji Tijani was once the National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC). He was charged together with his sibling for professedly declining to declare their assets without sensible reasons.

Tijani, who is the Vice Chairman, Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative (PCNI) and an individual from the APC’s leading group of trustees, was charged close by his sibling, Ibrahim Musa Tumsah, the Director of Finance and Account in the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

The Federal Government through the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property had in December, 2017 secured a brief relinquishment request to assume control 86 extravagance vehicles, together with four houses and a quarry plant in Abuja, said to have a place with Ibrahim.

In the two-tally charge documented under the watchful eye of the Federal High Court, Abuja by Chief Superintendent Celsus Ukpong in the interest of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Tumsah siblings were said to have declined as well as fail to pronounce their advantages, when welcomed by the board in its examination on the relinquished properties.

Their activity is said to be in opposition to and culpable under S.3 (3)(1)(a) of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provision) Act 2004.

In the confirmation of proof connected to the charge referred to by our correspondent, the legislature said one Mohammed Abdullahi, a cop and specialist working with the board would affirm in addition to other things that he sent notification to the Tumsah siblings on November 16 and 30, 2017 for them to pronounce their advantages.

Likewise joined to the charge were proclamations said to be made by Tijani and Ibrahim to the board. Ibrahim, who was charged to possess the relinquished properties purportedly stated: “Aside from my pay, I have wage from cultivating, product exchanging and generosity from companions and relatives. I don’t have any organization.

“The property situated at No 27 Cairo bow is claimed by an organization, Rain Nig Ltd, who’s Chairman and Managing Director is Tijani Musa Tumsah. The property at Sirasso bow is the place we leave with my sibling in light of his altruism to me is claimed by him. The property situated at 34 Euphrates Street, Wuse 2, Abuja does not have a place with me. The property situated at No 22 I.I. Igbani road is my sibling’s office.”

Additionally, a reminder connected to the charge, marked by one Mathias Okoi-Uyouyo, the Director of Operations of the board and routed to the executive of the board, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, said an online media raised affirmations that Ibrahim who wins under N500,000 a month has properties sprinkled all finished Abuja, Kaduna and Yobe utilizing his name, sibling, youngsters and spouses to procure them, inciting the examination.

The board said Ibrahim procured every one of the advantages in the vicinity of 2016 and 2017 and utilized his sibling Tijani as front to possess two organizations: Rain Integrated Services Insurance Brokers Limited and Rain Integrated Bureau de change Limited with which the benefits were gained.

Responding to the charges in a telephone call, Tijani said as bad habit administrator of an adhoc board of trustees, he was not required by law to pronounce his benefits.

The case has not been alloted to a judge.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

