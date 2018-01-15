FG summons US ambassador over Trump’s ‘shithole’ comment – TheCable
FG summons US ambassador over Trump's 'shithole' comment
The federal government has summoned Stuart Symington, the United States ambassador to Nigeria, over Donald Trump's usage of a demeaning term to describe African nations. The US president is reported to have questioned why the US would want to have …
BREAKING: FG summons US ambassador over Trump's 'shithole' remarks
