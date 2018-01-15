FG targets more tax revenue from VAIDS in 2018

The Federal Government expects to net considerable tax revenue this year through the implementation of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS). The scheme, an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Finance that provides a time-limited window for taxpayers with undisclosed income and assets to regularize their tax status, according to Mr. Tunde Fowler, Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had earned the Federal Government the sum of N17billion by early December 2017.

