FG threatens to revoke Port Harcourt Airport contract – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Senator Hadi Sirika, the Minister for State for Aviation, says the Federal Government may revoke the remodelling contract of the domestic wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State due to the slow pace of work by the contractor
