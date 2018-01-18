FG To Boost National Grid With 2000MW To National Grid
Power outages may soon become a thing of the past as the federal government has approved a framework of investments to add another 2000mw to the national grid. This was disclosed by the minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at […]
