FG to increase fuel price soon – Jonathan’s aide, Omokri

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan says the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol will soon be increased. Omokri on Friday in a series of tweets said the government was ashamed to publicly announce the new price to Nigerians According to him, Buhari’s government will increase the price because they […]

FG to increase fuel price soon – Jonathan’s aide, Omokri

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

