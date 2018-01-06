 FG to speed up repatriating migrants from Libya – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to speed up repatriating migrants from Libya – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

FG to speed up repatriating migrants from Libya
Vanguard
Nigeria is to speed up repatriating its citizens from Libya which has been accused of exploiting and ill-treating migrants, its foreign minister said in Tripoli on Saturday. immigrants at a detention centre in Zawiyah, 45 kilometres west of the Libyan
Nigeria starts large scale evacuation of its citizens from LibyaReuters
Nigeria To Begin Mass Evacuation Of Stranded Citizens From LibyaLeadership Newspapers
Nigeria: FG establishes reception centre in P/Harcourt for Libya returneesWorldStage

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.