FIBA W/Cup Qualifiers: D’Tigers Foes Rwanda Name Preliminary Squad

D’Tigers’ Group B opponent at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers, Rwanda, have named an 18-man preliminary squad comprising home-based players, Completesportsnigeria.com (CSN) reports.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B along with Rwanda, Uganda and hosts Mali for the qualifiers which will run from February 23 to 25 in the Malian capital of Bamako.

The pair of Olivier Shyaka and Kami Kabange are among the top players listed in the squad by coach Mouse Mutokambali.

The players include: Deo Amani, Herve Icyishatse, Parfait Ishimwe, Kami Kabange, Elie Kaje, Ali Kubwimana,Steven Hagumintwari, Aristide Mugabe, Eric Munyaneza and Diedone Ndizeye.

Others are Jean-Paul Ndoli,Walter Nkrunziza, Bruno Nyamassa, Pascal Niyonkuru, Bienvenu Niyonsaba, Sedar Sagamba, Olivier Shyaka and Ali Ruzigande.

“The aim for early preparations with the local based players is for them to have ample time to elevate their competition levels before they are joined by the professional players,” Mutokambali told FIBA.com.

Mutokambali also added that the overseas-based players are expected to join the team’s training camp in early February.

The teams that finished in top-three of the four qualifying groups will advance to the 12-team second-round.

Rwanda will compete for one of the five tickets on offer for African nations for the 32-team 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

