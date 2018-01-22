Fidelity Bank Harps on Savings, Investments

Fidelity Bank Plc has advised its customers to always adopt the habit of saving or investing some fraction of their income, against a rainy day.

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okoronkwo, gave the advice during the presentation of cash prizes to 13 winnersthat won a total of N16 million and consolation prizes at the last draws of the bank’s ongoing “Get Alert in Millions Reloaded.”

Represented by the Regional Bank Head, Ikeja, Mr. Ken Opara, the bank CEO said adopting the habit of saving would enable the customers set lifegoals and financial freedom, as well as qualify them for reward schemes by the bank.

He reiterated that the cash prize winners would continue to benefit from the bank’s pool of investment experts, so that the money will become a sustainable stream of income.

He said the bank believes that when customers are financially stable, the benefits will also return to the bank through financial transactions, as well as the net effect of embracing financial inclusion on the economy.

Also, the Divisional Head, Retail Bank, Richard Madiebo, said that customers have nothing to lose, but to gain in saving with the Fidelity Bank.

“We have it as a culture to keep our words. We firmly believe that when our customers are happy, they stay with us and when they succeed, we also succeed and that is the reason for being in the business,”he added.



One of the winners, Chizoba Nwaoba, whowon N1million, thanked the bank saying: “I thank Fidelity Bank for the money. No one has ever given me money like this in my whole life. This money is coming as a consolation after being swindled by fraudsters who use text messages.”

Another N1million prize winner, Christopher Ayoka, said he has now believed that the bank keeps to its words, saying: “It is real. Everyone should start saving with Fidelity Bank.

