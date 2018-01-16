 FIFA 2018 WC: Eagles to camp in Yessentuki – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIFA 2018 WC: Eagles to camp in Yessentuki – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Trust

FIFA 2018 WC: Eagles to camp in Yessentuki
Vanguard
The Super Eagles will set up base in Yessentuki, a City in the Stavropol Krai district of Russia.Located at the base of the Caucasus Mountains, Yessentuki is a city blessed with natural beauty an ideal place for players to concentrate on training
2018 World Cup: S/Eagles set up training camp in YessentukiDaily Trust

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.