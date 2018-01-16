FIFA 2018 WC: Eagles to camp in Yessentuki – Vanguard
|
Daily Trust
|
FIFA 2018 WC: Eagles to camp in Yessentuki
Vanguard
The Super Eagles will set up base in Yessentuki, a City in the Stavropol Krai district of Russia.Located at the base of the Caucasus Mountains, Yessentuki is a city blessed with natural beauty an ideal place for players to concentrate on training …
2018 World Cup: S/Eagles set up training camp in Yessentuki
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!