FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles Retain 51 Spot, 9th In Africa – Leadership Newspapers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria still remains 51st position in the world and the 9th spot in Africa according to the new FIFA's monthly rankings released, yesterday, by the world soccer governing body. Tunisia, who moved up four places, are now Africa's …
