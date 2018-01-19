FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles Retain 51 Spot, 9th In Africa

The Super Eagles of Nigeria still remains 51st position in the world and the 9th spot in Africa according to the new FIFA’s monthly rankings released, yesterday, by the world soccer governing body. Tunisia, who moved up four places, are now Africa’s highest ranked team and 23rd in the world. Senegal, Egypt Morocco, Congo, Burkina […]

The post FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles Retain 51 Spot, 9th In Africa appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

