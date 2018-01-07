 FIFA U20 WWC: S/Africa confirms date for clash against Falconets – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIFA U20 WWC: S/Africa confirms date for clash against Falconets – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

FIFA U20 WWC: S/Africa confirms date for clash against Falconets
Vanguard
South Africa Football Association, SAFA has confirmed January 13 for the first leg qualifier of the U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier against the Falconets. The match will be played at the Polokwane Stadium on January 13. South African Football

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.