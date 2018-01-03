 Fight over CDF billions goes to Supreme Court – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fight over CDF billions goes to Supreme Court – The Standard

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Fight over CDF billions goes to Supreme Court
The Standard
The protracted battle over the control of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has found its way to the Supreme Court. Two civil society groups have filed an appeal to have the entire CDF Act nullified. In November, MPs lost control of the kitty

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.